Gambia: Yonkers Win Nema Kunku Knockout Trophy

19 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Yonkers FC were crowned champions of the Kombo North parliamentarian Abdoulie Ceesay sponsored knockout cup competition after beating Young Corners 5-3 on post-match penalty shootout, after a hard fought one all draw in regulation time.

Both teams started the game brightly with attacking options but it was Young Corners who broke the deadlock with Assan Jallow's 14th minute effort.

Yonkers FC responded quickly for an equalizer before the break but their efforts did not materialize thus the first half ended one nil in favor of Young Corners.

Coming from the break, Yonkers FC dominated possession and created a few clear-cut chances in other to balance the game but Young Corners defense line did not allow them.

Yonkers FC efforts paid off in the 82th minute when Dawda Darboe secured an equalizer for them to send a game into penalty shootout.

As champions, Yonkers FC went home with five thousand dalasis and a trophy while Young Corners received three thousand dalasis as a consolation prize.

