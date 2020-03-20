Gambia: Alfusainey Gassama Scores in Kelantan Utd Win Over Negri

19 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama made a fine display scoring a wonderful goal and assisted two during Kelantan United 3-0 home win over Negri Sembilan in their week four fixtures of the Malaysian Premier League (Second Division) played at the stadium Sultan Mohammad IV on Sunday.

The 24-year-old's efforts helped his side register their second win in the ongoing Malaysian Second Division League.

Gassama guided his team to promotion into the Malaysian Second Division League from the M2 Liga (Third Division) last season after scoring 27 goals.

The latest win has moved Kelantan United to 2nd position with 9 points after four matches, while Negri Sembilan sits 10th position with 3 points.

