Gambia: Football Banned for 21 Days in the Gambia

19 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's male and female first and second divisions are to halt for 21 days.

The declaration from the country's football governing body -the GFF - followed confirmation of a positive case of the covid-19 case in The Gambia.

The news comes after president Barrow's leaked statement claimed there are no confirmed cases apart from suspects.

However, the country's health minister later announced a lady in her 20s flew into the country last Sunday from the United Kingdom and complained of displaying several symptoms of the covid-19 while at home in self-isolation.

She was then rushed to MRC Unit where she is reported to have tested positive for the virus and remains under surveillance since.

This latest case comes just hours after two Indonesians suspects were earlier cleared of carrying the covid-19 .

This figure, going by Barrow's initial speech to the nation, is different from 355 persons tested out of which 149 have been cleared of the illness with 206 suspects being closely watched.

Sports in Europe and in some part of Africa with cases of the pandemic have gone on to cancel all sporting activities and ban public gatherings.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.