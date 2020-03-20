Gambia: Passengers From UK Quarantined, Isolated At Golden Beach Hotel

Passengers on board the InterAir flight that landed on Wednesday, 18th March have been quarantined and kept at the Golden Beach Hotel in Bijilo.

According to health officials, these people were brought to the hotel because it is not near Senegambia and other crowded areas.

An anonymous source told Foroyaa that it is true that some of them escaped from their place of isolation, but was quick to add that majority of them did not escape.

There were reports on some newspapers online that the escaped passengers said they were not quarantined and were mingling with people at the airport. Foroyaa asked this anonymous source who said the people were quarantined and they were not allowed to mingle with people at the airport.