Gambia: Court of Appeal to Rule On Bazzi's Challenge to Janneh Commission

The Gambia Court of Appeal is set to deliver a ruling in the case of Muhammed Bazzi and the Attorney General.

The court will determine whether a stay of execution of the recommendation should be filed before the high court or before the Court of Appeal. The court will also decide whether the State can execute the recommendation of a commission of inquiry without a White Paper been issued.

Bazzi is seeking an order granting a stay of execution of the Janneh Commission's recommendation.

The matter will be coming 14th May 2020