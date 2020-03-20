Nigeria: Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife of 41 Years to Cancer

20 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the loss of his wife of 41 years after a long battle with cancer.

Murray-Bruce made the announcement on Twitter, Friday morning on his verified page.

In a short thread, the former Senator Murray-Bruce shared beautiful pictures of himself and his late wife with emotional tweets.

"I'm broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn't be a death sentence - awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I'm broken.

"Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she's gone, she'd remain alive in our hearts forever.

"I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours."

In minutes, Nigerians have sent condolence messages to on Twitter to the Senator.

I'm broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn't be a death sentence - awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I'm broken. pic.twitter.com/MPTTBhsGnB

-- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 20, 2020

