South Africa: Ntini Quits Cape Cobras for Titans Move

20 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Fast bowler Thando Ntini , son of former Proteas speedster Makhaya, is swapping Cape Town for Pretoria.

Ntini, educated at Wynberg Boys High, will leave the Cape Cobras to further his career at the Titans in the 2020/21 season.

Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed the move to Club Cricket SA .

"We're excited to see Thando play for the Sky Blues," said Mashimbyi.

Ntini, who also represented Cape Town Cricket Club in the 2019/20 Western Province Cricket Association premier league, debuted for the Cobras late last year.

He took the fifth-most wickets in the recent One-Day Cup. The Cobras finished at the bottom of the six-team standings despite Ntini's 14 wickets in nine matches.

The 19-year-old right-armer was part of the Paarl Rocks' squad for the 2019 Mzansi Super League, but didn't play a match.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

