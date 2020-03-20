Angola: Authorities Expel More Than 500 Illegal Gold Miners in Huambo

20 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — Over five hundred national citizens, who were illicitly exploiting gold in 12 areas of the territory of Huambo Province, located on the central region, were removed from these areas, within the scope of Operation Transparency, in progress since 2017.

The statement was made public last Thursday, in Huambo City, by the spokesman for the Operation Transparency, Commissioner António Bernardo, in the end of a multi-sector meeting, which analyzed with the local government the damage and strategies to end the illegal exploitation of this mineral.

According to the spokesman, the 12 locations invaded by citizens, many of whom living in the surrounding villages, make up a total of 2,307 square kilometres, officially assigned to a company for prospecting and exploration. According to the National Police commissioner, the mentioned citizens, three of whom have been arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities for proper accountability, acted illegally in the towns of Calima (Huambo), Catata and Cuima (Caála), Chimbilundo (Longonjo), Kasseme and Chicumbi (Bailundo), Catunda, Camundai and Capuia (Mungo), Sambundu and Tinguita (Chicala Cholohanga).

He added that they were removed from these locations as a result of eleven micro operations carried out in the past three months by the police and military forces of the Operation Transparency. He went on to explain that these micro-operations, which also made it possible to apprehend the means used in that illegal exploitation, were carried out due to complaints received from related institutions, four in the areas of the municipality of Huambo, two in the municipalities of Caála and Chicala Cholohanga, one in Longonjo, Mungo and Bailundo, respectively. Without mentioning numbers, he added that the losses resulting from illegal exploitation, until now developed by these citizens, are not yet quantified, but he added that they represent significant economic and financial damages, besides causing security and environmental problems to the public health. For this reason, he appealed to the different segments of society to help the Angolan State in the combination of efforts, in order to avoid similar situations. Among other issues, the meeting that was attended by members of the government and the multi-sector commission that develops Operation Transparency, analyzed the structural, joint and integrated way to end the illegal exploitation of gold and decided to create conditions for the activity to be re-launched in the province.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.