Angola: Covid-19 - Education Ministry Determines 15-Day Schools Closure

Luanda — The Angolan Education Ministry announced last Thursday the interruption of lessons in public and private schools, for a 15-day period, starting on 24 March.

On a communiqué that has reached ANGOP, the Education Ministry (MED) explains that the suspension of the educational activities countrywide happens in sequence of instructions being given by the government in regard to preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The note goes on to clarify that teachers need to give their students homework to do during the lessons suspension period.

According to the Angolan health authorities, the country has so far not recorded any Covid-19 case. However, the authorities have been stepping up preventive measures, which includes placing in quarantine citizens entering the country through the international airport and coming from endemic countries.