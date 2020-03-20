Tanzania: Benjamin Mkapa Hospital to Offer Gallstones Treatment

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) has installed a state-of-the-art extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy machine for gallstones and kidney stones treatment-- one of its kinds in the entire East African region.

The ESWL uses shock waves to break down stones, with the surgeon using a machine called a lithotripter to aim sound waves directly at the stones through the body.

The sound waves break down the stones into small pieces, whereby the waves affect stones only, thus, do not harm muscle, bone, or skin.

After the treatment, a person should pass the stone particles over several days or weeks through urination.

BMH Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika said the medical equipment is now ready for use.

"We are grateful to the government for supporting us to purchase the extracorporeal shock wave equipment at a cost of 2.5bn/-, making BMH the only hospital with the facility," said Dr Chandika.

He said the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is a nonsurgical alternative for the treatment of kidney, gallbladder or liver stones, which are common cases in central regions.

By offering the services, BMH has lifted its standard to a new level among top hospitals offering specialized treatment, boasted Dr Chandika.

Dr Chandika said almost 99 per cent of kidney, gallbladder and liver stone treatment will now be conducted through radiations unlike the previous minor and major surgeries.

The facility, he added, will now give patients time to carry on with the economic activities since the patient doesn't need prolonged recovery time after the therapy.

He used the occasion to advise the public on the need to drink the needed amount of water to avoid kidney problems which of late have been a major health challenge.

He noted that the central zone regions are mostly affected with kidney stone problem calling for a research to analyze its root cause for proper precautions.

Dr Chandika said though some attributed a great number of patients in the central zone regions to its semi-arid weather patterns but there is a need for scientific research to establish the cause.

He said as long as the financial resources would be made available, the hospital will continue installing state of the art equipment as they strive to offer the best services.

Dr Chandika said patients from within and outside the country will benefit with the facility as it gives the medical practitioners a room to work comfortably and serve many patients within limited time.