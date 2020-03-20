Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos to Close All Sports Facilities

The Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Sola Aiyepeku has announced the closure of all sporting facilities and activities in the state effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Aiyepeku who made this disclosure on Thursday, March 19, said the action was necessary as part of measures to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a responsible body, the safety and wellbeing of recreational and professional athletes as well the general population is of high priority to the State Government.

"In line with the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in discouraging gatherings of more than 50, we have taken the step of suspending sporting activities at all Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), facilities from Monday, March 23, 2020."

Aiyepeku maintained that sports in Lagos requires a healthy and safe citizenry and "once the pandemic is under control, activities on pitches and tracks will resume."

He also noted that the step to close all facilities was taken in the best interest of Lagosians.