Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos to Close All Sports Facilities

19 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Sola Aiyepeku has announced the closure of all sporting facilities and activities in the state effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Aiyepeku who made this disclosure on Thursday, March 19, said the action was necessary as part of measures to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a responsible body, the safety and wellbeing of recreational and professional athletes as well the general population is of high priority to the State Government.

"In line with the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in discouraging gatherings of more than 50, we have taken the step of suspending sporting activities at all Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), facilities from Monday, March 23, 2020."

Aiyepeku maintained that sports in Lagos requires a healthy and safe citizenry and "once the pandemic is under control, activities on pitches and tracks will resume."

He also noted that the step to close all facilities was taken in the best interest of Lagosians.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.