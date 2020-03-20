Liberia: Miss Earth Liberia Pageant Postponed

20 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The organizer of Miss Earth Liberia 2020, La Queen Entertainment, has postponed indefinitely the prestigious beauty pageant which was scheduled for March 28, 2020. The postponement of the beauty pageant, according to the organizers and partners, is in response to the government's appeal for public gatherings to be restricted to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Miss Wokie Dolo, the CEO of La Queen Entertainment in a release said they wanted to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on national public service and "to safeguard the health of its contestants as well as the audience."

Miss Dolo said while she regrets postponing the pageant, the prevailing health issues caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, is a major concern--and as a responsible company, they have to join the effort of the government to help minimize its spread.

"We are fighting an invisible and fast-moving opponent, but abiding by health protocols such as the restriction or cancellation of public gathering, which is more important to defeat the virus. The health of our supporters, staff, and contestants remains our number one priority and it is in this spirit that we agreed collectively to postpone the event, even though we have invested a lot of resources and time," she said.

Miss Dolo added that the company's decision to postpone the event was a difficult one that "comes with a huge cost" but, guided by their core principle of purpose over profit, the decision is for the good of the pageant community in Liberia as a whole.

"There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognizing that they had to sacrifice something to achieve the best result," Miss Dolo added.

Meanwhile, Miss Dolo has said a new date for the event will be communicated to the public once Liberia is declared corona virus free.

In a related development, Miss Dolo has commended the government and all implementing partners for their prompt response to the spread of the virus.

"We pray for all those that have come in contact with this virus and ask that we all join the fight by following these simple rules by the health authority," she said.

Prior to the postponement, pre-launch and the kickoff of the Miss Earth Liberia Beauty Pageant had already taken place, as well as arrangements made with several international guests to grace the occasion. The guests include Joseph Van Vicker, Nigerian award-winning Actress Esin Evelyn Okon, Miss Earth Nigeria, Miss Universe Nigeria, and Actor Eddie Watson Jr, among orders.

Running for the second year in a row, Miss Earth Liberia is an environmental women empowerment program that provides hands-on leadership skills, mentorship and self-confidence, and green conservation issues among others.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.