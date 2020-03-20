Liberia: 4kids International Suspends Launch of Fundraising Program Due to Coronavirus

20 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — 4Kids International a United States-based registered non-governmental, non-political and non-for-profit organization suspends the launch and fundraising program in the middle of Coronavirus threats.

On March 16, 2020, President George M. Weah address the nation that Liberia had recorded its first case and the second case was reported on March 17, 2020 through the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism press release.

Predicated upon the above, as a US-based organization that believes in promoting children and youths empowerment through advocacy and capacity activities; been fully aware that the entry of the Coronavirus is a National emergency situation. We are hereby suspending the plan Launch and Fundraising program of 4Kids International which was to be held on March 20, 2020 at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia, Liberia.

We hereby divert plan activity objective to National Awareness and Preventions of the Coronavirus across schools, communities and institutions in the counties.

This is a global epidemic and a national emergency, as such; we are joining the government in the fight against this virus in buttressing the effort of government.

Citizens, foreigners and partners are strongly encouraged to keep all hygienic and sanitary Practices as advised in order to stay healthy and safe.

