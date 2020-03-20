Liberia: Police Officer Allegedly Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl

20 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Mae Azango

Monrovia — The last thing 16-year-old Diana Kollie, not her name, expected was to be raped by a police officer, Robert Harrison of the Criminal Investigations Division at Zone 9, Depot 4, Jacob Town Rehab. She had been placed behind bars at the station on allegation of phone theft.

"The policeman took me to his office and told me to lift up my blouse for him to see my breasts; when I asked why he said I was frisky and he started whipping me with a wire. He even threatened me with a long knife telling me that if I say anything to anybody, he will plug the knife in my throat and kill me," narrated Diana.

Our reporter observed that on Diana's skin are visible marks of severe flogging. She indicated that they are the whip marks she allegedly received from Officer Harrison.

According to social worker Ne-Suah Beyan-Livingstone of Rescue Abandoned Children In Hardship, (REACH), a program the victim is part of, she was contacted by one of her volunteers that their 16-year-old student had been allegedly raped by an officer on February 22, 2020.

"I was called by the child's mother, who was in tears, that she is seeking justice for her daughter, who is now experiencing some numbness in her legs as a result of the rape," said Madam Livingstone.

Sources from the Paynesville Magisterial Court hinted this newspaper that Officer Harrison was last week forwarded to the Magisterial Court and charged with statutory rape. He was allegedly sent to the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial. The medical report, from Hope for Women, now in FPA possession, reveals that the Diana was penetrated. A portion of the report speaks of trauma being found

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

