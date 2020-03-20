Liberia: Gbalewein Town in Sinoe Poised to Embark On Development Projects

Sinoe County — Citizens of Gbalewein Town in Sinoe County have confirmed receiving their share of the revenues from their forest resources.

A member of the Community Assembly in Gbaliwein Town, Sinoe County, Morris Chewlue, explained to the EU-Liberia young media Professionals that the MANDRA Logging Company and the community have already identified development projects for communities in areas affected by the activities of the project.

MANDRA Forestry Liberia Communications Director, outlined the rehabilitation of existing hand pumps, construction of roads, bridges, clinic and two Schools in the concession areas. The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Quality Control Officer James Mulbah said sustainable management of Liberia's natural resources is a top priority.

The FDA, with support from the EU collaborates with the MANDRA Logging Company to promote sustainable forest management, which aims to safeguard and achieve the balanced development of the multiple functions of forests and efficient use of resources.

The EU Action plan on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and trade aims to combat illegal logging and associated trade through demand and supply side measures. One measure under this plan are bilateral trade agreements on legal timber with tropical timber-exporting Countries.

The EU has a long partnership with Liberia and has been supporting its development programs since 1973.

For the 2014-2020 budget period, the EU allocated 279 million Euros for Good Governance, Agriculture, Forestry, Education, Energy and Transport sectors. That fiscal period is now in its final period and the Liberian government and its people who have felt the direct impact of EU support, eagerly await a renewal of such vital support.

The main biodiversity spots are being targeted under the EU funded projects with technical assistance.

Eight young professionals vetted to review impacts of EU support to Liberia are currently crisscrossing the country and visiting project sites. The team which is gender-balanced comprises both European and Liberian journalists.