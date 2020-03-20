Zimbabwe: Govt Devotes U.S.$26 Million Towards COVID-19 Fight

20 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

The government will spend more than US$26 million in the next 12 months on programmes aimed at mitigating the effects of the possible outbreak and spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday launched the Zimbabwe Preparedness and Response Plan on Covid-19 strategy which shall see Treasury spend US$26 388 380.

US$12 144 606 will also be channelled towards logistics, procurement and supply management.

Surveillance, rapid response and case investigation including Ports of Entry has been allocated US$4 159 890.

Officially launching the Covid-19 response document at State House Thursday, Mnangagwa said no country was immune to the virus which has claimed thousands throughout the world.

"This pandemic surpasses all that we have experienced before. Around 200 000 people have tested positive globally and around 7000 have died worldwide," he said.

"It is clear that no country is immune to Covid-19 as 7 out of 16 countries in the Sadc region have confirmed cases with Zambia having been confirmed its first two cases on Wednesday."

The President said business has declined seriously across the globe and Covid-19 has shown to affect everyone including children.

Speaking at the same occasion, World Health Organisation country representative, Alex Gasasira, also said the Coronavirus pandemic could be controlled adding that the UN health agent was grateful for the strong measures already put in place by Zimbabwean authorities to avert the disaster.

He called for a holistic approach to dealing with the National Preparedness and Response Plan.

"Your Excellency this is a pandemic that can be controlled we are grateful to you for the strong measures that Zimbabwe has put in place that are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation," said Gasasira.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said Zimbabwe has not recorded any positive case of Covid-19.

He commended support from various stakeholders including the Chinese Embassy and the British Embassy in boosting the country's response to the pandemic.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.