Zimbabwe: Chamisa Strikes Fear Into Ex-Boss's Son, Forces Anti-Sanctions Retraction From MP

Glen View South legislator, Vincent Tsvangirai has disowned sentiments he made during a committee meeting on Foreign Affairs Tuesday where he suggested...

The son to late founding MDC leader and ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Tuesday seemed to have been in agreement with Zanu PF committee members' stance that the US imposed sanctions were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans.

The committee was receiving oral evidence from a voluntary organisation called Broad Alliance Against Sanctions.

MDC secretary general Charlton Hwende was quick to call the legislator to order for alleged reckless utterances while ordering a retraction within 24 hours.

Hwende wrote to the young MP, "We have noted with dismay your utterances in the National Assembly on 17 March, 2020 in which you claimed that American sanctions on Zimbabwe were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans.

"As a member of the MDC, you are expected to adhere to the party stance regarding sanctions, which is that they are helping Zimbabweans to overcome the ruthless Zanu PF tyranny.

"It was therefore reckless and misguided for you to go against this position in public without consulting President Chamisa.

"You are hereby ordered to retract the statement publicly within 24 hours or face suspension," Hwende said.

Feeling the heat, Tsvangirai (pictured below) on Thursday released a statement saying his comments were taken out of context.

"I wish to set the record straight considering that I have been misconstrued and misquoted," he said.

WATCH video below:

Watch as Vincent Tsvangirai MDC MP for Glenview South makes a sharp U-turn on sanctions. He says he was misquoted & as far as he understands the crisis obtaining in the country, it has much to do with the 2018 stolen election by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party Zanu-PF.