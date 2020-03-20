Mozambique: Negotiations On Minimum Wage Begin

19 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Discussions on increasing the statutory minimum wage began on Wednesday in the first meeting of the year of Mozambique's Labour Consultative Commission, the tripartite negotiating forum between the government, the trade unions, and the employers' associations.

Neither the unions nor the employers made public any of their proposals for the minimum wage (or rather minimum wages, since there is no longer a single national minimum wage, but the wages are negotiated sector by sector).

According to the report in the independent daily "O Pais", Antonio Munguambe, the General Secretary of the main trade union federation, the OTM, said, "We, the workers, have not come here looking for high wages, but for wages that can assist in the purchasing power of Mozambican families".

He said that the 2019 minimum wages did not cover even 25 per cent of the basket of basic goods and services for an average family. In 2019, a monthly wage of 19,600 meticais (297 US dollars, at current exchange rates) would have been needed to buy that basket.

Today, Munguambe added, such a basic basket would cost 22,700 meticais a month. The minimum wage, he insisted, should be high enough to support "the basic expenses of workers".

The monthly minimum wages agreed in 2019 came nowhere near 19,600 meticais. They ranged from 4,266 meticais for fishery workers on Lake Cahora Bassa in Tete province, to 12,760 meticais for workers in banking, insurance and other financial services. The minimum wage for public sector workers was just 4,467 meticais a month,

The employers always claim that objective circumstances make it impossible to meet the unions' wage demands. This time, Antonio Sousa, the representative of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) lamented that private companies are now under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, even before they have recovered from the two devastating cyclones that hit the country last year.

He appealed to the CCT negotiators to safeguard existing jobs "which will be greatly affected by the pandemic".

Labour Minister Margarida Talapa said "we hope that the re-adjustment of the minimum wage will be compatible with the current economic and financial situation of the companies and the sectors of activity so as to avoid a negative impact on employment".

The CCT will also assess the model for setting the minimum wage, a strategy for increasing employment, maternity or paternity leave, and the trade union rights of workers in the state apparatus.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.