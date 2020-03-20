Mozambique: Negotiations On Minimum Wage Begin

Maputo — Discussions on increasing the statutory minimum wage began on Wednesday in the first meeting of the year of Mozambique's Labour Consultative Commission, the tripartite negotiating forum between the government, the trade unions, and the employers' associations.

Neither the unions nor the employers made public any of their proposals for the minimum wage (or rather minimum wages, since there is no longer a single national minimum wage, but the wages are negotiated sector by sector).

According to the report in the independent daily "O Pais", Antonio Munguambe, the General Secretary of the main trade union federation, the OTM, said, "We, the workers, have not come here looking for high wages, but for wages that can assist in the purchasing power of Mozambican families".

He said that the 2019 minimum wages did not cover even 25 per cent of the basket of basic goods and services for an average family. In 2019, a monthly wage of 19,600 meticais (297 US dollars, at current exchange rates) would have been needed to buy that basket.

Today, Munguambe added, such a basic basket would cost 22,700 meticais a month. The minimum wage, he insisted, should be high enough to support "the basic expenses of workers".

The monthly minimum wages agreed in 2019 came nowhere near 19,600 meticais. They ranged from 4,266 meticais for fishery workers on Lake Cahora Bassa in Tete province, to 12,760 meticais for workers in banking, insurance and other financial services. The minimum wage for public sector workers was just 4,467 meticais a month,

The employers always claim that objective circumstances make it impossible to meet the unions' wage demands. This time, Antonio Sousa, the representative of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) lamented that private companies are now under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, even before they have recovered from the two devastating cyclones that hit the country last year.

He appealed to the CCT negotiators to safeguard existing jobs "which will be greatly affected by the pandemic".

Labour Minister Margarida Talapa said "we hope that the re-adjustment of the minimum wage will be compatible with the current economic and financial situation of the companies and the sectors of activity so as to avoid a negative impact on employment".

The CCT will also assess the model for setting the minimum wage, a strategy for increasing employment, maternity or paternity leave, and the trade union rights of workers in the state apparatus.