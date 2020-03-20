Mozambique: Embraer Former Executives 'Not Available'

Maputo — Contrary to initial expectations, former executives of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer will not give evidence by video-conference on Thursday in the trial of three suspects accused of taking an 800,000 dollar bribe from Embraer in 2009.

The accused are former Transport Minister Paulo Zucula, the former chairperson of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Jose Viegas, and the former Maputo representative of the South African petro-chemical company, Sasol, Mateus Zimba, who is accused of setting up the shell company into which the bribe money was paid.

According to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the Maputo City Court decided to postpone the testimony by video-conference because, by Wednesday morning, the former Embraer executives had not yet confirmed their availability for the hearing.

They include Patrice Candaten, the then Embraer sales director, who headed the group that negotiated with LAM over the purchase of two Embraer aircraft. The court also intended to question the other members of the Embraer negotiating team, namely Luis Fuchs, Jose Molina and Mauro Kern Junior.

Since the court postponed the video-conference sine die, it is not clear when it will be held, or, indeed, if it will take place at all.

The former Embraer executives testified before Brazilian and US prosecutors in 2016, and admitted to paying bribes to secure aircraft sales in Mozambique, the Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and India. As a result of their confessions, Embraer paid fines totaling 225 million dollars.

The defence lawyers tried to prevent the City Court from taking evidence from the former Embraer executives, arguing that evidence by video-conference would be illegal. The judge threw out this argument last week, but now it seems that unspecified problems in Brazil may prevent the court from hearing this evidence.

Zucula, Viegas and Zimba have all protested their innocence.