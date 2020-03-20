Zimbabwe: Residents Contest Takeover Bid of Council Sports Club

HARARE City Council is under fire from Milton Park residents who are demanding a stop to the conversion of part of Old Hararians Sports Club for commercial use.

This came after council wrote to the club proposing the conversion of a 2,6 hectare piece of land at the club into a crèche, medical centre, market place, active recreational area and a petrol station.

This did not go down well with the residents who are demanding a stop to the developments, saying the club was the only sporting facility in the area and any developments on the land would be detrimental to their sporting activities.

According to documents in The Herald's possession, council's acting finance director, Mr Stanley Ndemera, on August 20, 2019 wrote to the club's members proposing to "alienate" 2,6 hectares of the sporting facility for commercial purposes.

"Following consultations with relevant council departments on the dire shortage of land, Stand 13378 Harare Township which is one of the stands you are leasing from the City has been identified for alienation for commercial purposes. The city is proposing to cut off 2,6 hectares for various uses.

"I hope you appreciate that land is very scarce and hence the need to share the little that is available. May I also take this opportunity to acknowledge the good relations that have been cultivated between your club and the city over several years. I look forward to your positive contribution towards addressing challenges your city is currently facing," he said.

Members of the club have since filed a petition with the local authority demanding a stop to the development which they are saying are illegal.

One of the club's members, who spoke on condition of anonymity said if the facility is to be converted to commercial purpose the community will not have a place for sporting activities.

"It has been brought to my attention that the local authority is parcelling out the piece of land that is run by club for some funny illegal development," the member said.

"This is an institution that was created in 1900, its role was to be an after 'school' facility for those students who after having left school would continue their sports activities at the club. As a community, this facility is where we go for sporting activities and I am hereby objecting to the changes that are being proposed. Seizure and change of an institution that is under lease is illegal."

The club has a lease agreement that runs from September 2016 to September 2044.

The City of Harare has done the same for Sherwood Golf Club, Mount Pleasant Golf Club, Highlands and Gweru Sports Club.

The member said they would not allow the sporting facility to be converted into any commercial use.

"I am calling on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), President of Zimbabwe, the Local Government Ministry, Members of Parliament, councillors, current and Prince Edward Old Boys' Association and members of club to immediately stop this illegal seizure from happening," the member said.

Contacted for comment, council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the development was part in line with the council's mission of attaining a world class city.

"It is true a portion of that land was hived off so that it can be put to productive use in line with our vision of a world class city," he said.

"Idle land does not add value to the city hence our decision to ensure that Sports Clubs remain with land they can fully utilise. The sports club remains with 18 hectares. The city is reclaiming all non performing leases."