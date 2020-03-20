Nigeria: Reno to Lai Mohammed - When Will Buhari Address Nigerians On Coronavirus?

20 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Following his statement that President Muhammadu Buhari would address the nation when its appropriate for him to do so, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omkri, Friday asked the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, if it's not yet time for the number one citizen to address the country on Coronavirus.

Reno's reaction was triggered by the live television broadcast of President Donald Trump, of the United States of America, Cyril Ramaphosa of South-Africa, Emmanuel Macron of France and other countries, struck by this pandemic disease.

Buhari is yet to address Nigerians. Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Lai opined, "When it is appropriate, Mr President will address the nation. "But, I think what you want to hear from Mr President are the kind of things we are telling you.

"This is not to preempt or second guess Mr President, I think he will do the needful".

However, giving reasons for Buhari to address the country, Reno said, twelve coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lagos, adding that one death has equally been recorded in Ekiti.

He argued that suspected cases have been reported in multiple states, noting that the time has come for Buhari to address the nation.

Read his statement below:

"12 #coronavirus cases confirmed in Lagos. 1 death in Ekiti. Suspected cases in multiple states, and the time is not right? When is the right time? Is it until election time? It is an embarrassment to continue to call this man a leader. President Trump was right. The man is 'lifeless', compassionless and directionless. What sin did Nigeria commit to deserve this plague as a pretend leader?".

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.