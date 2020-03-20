Nigeria: OAU Shuts Campus, Asks Student to Go On Break

20 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Following the directives of the Federal Government to shut tertiary institutions across the country, the authority of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Friday closed the school.

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu had on Thursday announced that all Federal Universities be shut down in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The school has announced the closure of the university until further notice.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that all students of the University have been directed to proceed on break, and those in the University's halls of residence have been asked to vacate their hostels and go home.

The statement added that students are expected to be vacate their hostels and the campus from Monday, 23rd March, 2020, latest by 5:00pm.

"In view of this, parents and guardians of our students are advised to ensure that their children and wards comply fully with the order.

"The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has suspends of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops, scheduled to hold in the University, until further notice.

We implore the organisers of such programmes to bear with the University management and join hands with it to have a healthy and safe environment", it reads.

