Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Shuts International Operations in Kano, Port Harcourt Airports

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has shut down the international wing of three airports in Nigeria.

This is in line with the directive of the Federal Government to restrict international flights in response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The three airports closed down are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

This leaves only the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in operation.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a letter informing the operators of the Federal Government's decision.

Daily Trust reports that the FG had, on Wednesday, restricted entry to 13 countries with high prevalence of the novel coronavirus disease.

He said the international wing of the three airports would be closed till further notice, effective Saturday, March 21.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be open but no flight operations will be allowed from the 13 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.

The countries are the US, UK, China, France, Iran, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

The DG, according to the letter, said: "All persons arriving into Nigeria who might have visited these countries, fifteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.

"The travel restriction is applicable to all flight crew from the affected countries. All operators wishing to operate/fly into Nigeria are required to operate with two (2) sets of flight crew (augmented crew); one set to operate into Nigeria and the other set to operate out of Nigeria.

"All operators are directed to comply with these restrictions."