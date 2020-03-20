South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture Receives Drought Support

press release

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer has expressed his gratitude on the news that the Western Cape will be receiving an additional amount of R25 million towards drought mitigation interventions in the Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts.

Minister Meyer: "I welcome the news that the National Government has allocated R25 million towards drought mitigation in the Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts. The funds will assist in alleviating some of the impacts of the drought bringing much-needed relief to some of the most severely affected by the drought."

Projects that will be implemented include fodder for livestock in the extremely critical areas, stock watering systems, conservation agriculture, alien clearing and fencing.

Climate change predictions have shown that the Western Cape will become drier with an even more erratic rainfall pattern. Authorities will, therefore, have to mitigate this by stepping up the management of natural resources such as land, water, soil, plants and animals.

"It is therefore imperative that we manage our natural resources effectively as sustainable resource management will improve the economic viability of the agriculture sector in the Western Cape," said the Minister.