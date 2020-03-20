Nigeria: AGN Mulls Cancellation of Movie Productions Over COVID-19

20 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has said it was considering cancellation of movie productions in some locations across the country sequel to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Emeka Rollas, the President of AGN, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that though AGN was not responsible for movie production and it was the exclusive preserved of Executive Producer, but the guild was making effort to liase with them if they could cancel production for three weeks.

Rollas said that AGN was already engaging producers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the directive by the Lagos State Government that people should not gather anywhere more than 50.

"We are talking to producers to see how they can hold on in term of movie production for three weeks," Rollas said.

He said that the Federal Government had also closed down some places; hence, the AGN must also take some measures to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

Rollas said on his part, he had ordered its member to stop gathering in large number, stressing that they must always move with their hand sanitiser.

Also, Agility Onwurah, the former Abuja AGN chapter urged the Federal Government to partner with the industry in order to redouble its efforts in the areas of sensitisation.

He said that Nollywood industry had a lot to offer in the area of sensitisation, adding that awareness creation by actors would help to reduce fear and tension over COVID-19 in the country

He however urged some producers to cancel production because of the effect of COVID-19, adding that they could not afford to put the health of their crew in jeopardy.

Onwurah said that the AGN would not watch its member being unnecessarily exposed to danger of COVID-19 pandemic in the guess of making movies.

He said that though the cancellation would have a huge economic implication on the industry, but added that the safety of its members was utmost.

According to him, the economic implication of COVID-19 is that it has a huge weight on the industry because if you cannot produce, you have to rely on income made from the last production.(NAN)

