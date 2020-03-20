South Africa: Suspect in Police Custody After He Was Found With Unlicensed Firearms

press release

A suspect has been arrested during the early hours of this morning for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Bellair Police conducted an intelligence driven operation about the suspect in possession of unlicensed firearms. The team proceeded to Glondale Road in Bellair where a suspect was found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol. A total of 12 rounds of ammunition was also confiscated from the suspect. A 37-year-old suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 March 2020.

"I congratulate the Bellair police officers for the recovery of the unlicensed firearms. We are pleased that the police officers are working tirelessly in removing the illegal firearms from the criminals," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.