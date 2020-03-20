South Africa: Investing in a Time of Virus - Sit Tight, This Too Shall Pass

analysis

You would not be human if every fibre of your being wasn't telling you to sell everything and get the hell out of Dodge City.

How many times have you been told to sit tight in the past week? How infuriating are those words?

When you have denied yourself tiny luxuries like regular cappuccinos, your wardrobe is on average 15 years old and you have driven your 1986 Toyota Corolla as far as it will safely go, watching your hard-fought for nest egg collapse by over 20% in less than a month is gutting.

In these circumstances it is very difficult to remain calm and unemotional.

In fact, you wouldn't be human if every fibre of your being wasn't telling you to sell everything and get the hell out of Dodge City.

Taking steps to protect yourself and your assets is a normal human instinct. Except in the world of investing, to sell after a fall of this magnitude is simply to lock in the losses and is possibly the worst of all steps to take.

So what should one do?

First, sit back and take stock.

"Pain has been universally felt across equity, credit, property and commodity markets," say...