South Africa: WWE Live SA Tour Rescheduled to September

20 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Isaacs

Following the president's state of disaster address event promoter, Big Concerts are moving some of their upcoming gatherings of more than 100 people to later in the year.

The first of which was Lighthouse Family's tour of South Africa, which has been postponed.

Now the WWE Live Tour of SA has rescheduled to September. Big Concerts announced the news of the date change in a statement to the press on Thursday.

HERE'S THAT STATEMENT IN PART:

"Your safety is always our top priority. The South African government has now declared a national state of disaster and banned travellers from high-risk countries from entering our country as well as public gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future.

"Under the circumstances, the WWE Live events for South Africa are postponed to September. "

HERE ARE THE NEW TOUR DATES:

Cape Town: Thursday 10 September 2020 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest

Durban: Friday 11 September 2020 at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Johannesburg: Saturday 12 September 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome (matinee show)

IMPORTANT TOUR INFORMATION:

Tickets for the Cape Town and Durban shows will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. Tickets for the Johannesburg show initially scheduled for Saturday 2 May 2020 show will be valid for the new date on Saturday 12 September 2020. Tickets for the Johannesburg show initially scheduled for Friday 1 May 2020 can be exchanged for the rescheduled show on Saturday 12 September 2020.

Please contact Computicket on info@computicket.com to process your rebooking by Friday 15 May 2020.

*Any ticket holders that can't make the rescheduled dates must contact Computicket on info@computicket.com by Friday 15 May 2020.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.