South Africa: WWE Live SA Tour Rescheduled to September

Following the president's state of disaster address event promoter, Big Concerts are moving some of their upcoming gatherings of more than 100 people to later in the year.

The first of which was Lighthouse Family's tour of South Africa, which has been postponed.

Now the WWE Live Tour of SA has rescheduled to September. Big Concerts announced the news of the date change in a statement to the press on Thursday.

HERE'S THAT STATEMENT IN PART:

"Your safety is always our top priority. The South African government has now declared a national state of disaster and banned travellers from high-risk countries from entering our country as well as public gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future.

"Under the circumstances, the WWE Live events for South Africa are postponed to September. "

HERE ARE THE NEW TOUR DATES:

Cape Town: Thursday 10 September 2020 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest

Durban: Friday 11 September 2020 at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Johannesburg: Saturday 12 September 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome (matinee show)

IMPORTANT TOUR INFORMATION:

Tickets for the Cape Town and Durban shows will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. Tickets for the Johannesburg show initially scheduled for Saturday 2 May 2020 show will be valid for the new date on Saturday 12 September 2020. Tickets for the Johannesburg show initially scheduled for Friday 1 May 2020 can be exchanged for the rescheduled show on Saturday 12 September 2020.

Please contact Computicket on info@computicket.com to process your rebooking by Friday 15 May 2020.

*Any ticket holders that can't make the rescheduled dates must contact Computicket on info@computicket.com by Friday 15 May 2020.

Source: Channel24