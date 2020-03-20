South Africa: Eskom Board Orders Investigation Into COO

20 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Eskom board has ordered an independent investigation into allegations of corruption against its chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer.

"In the best interest of Eskom and both the complainant and the COO, the board has engaged the services of an independent senior counsel to investigate the allegations against the COO, and upon conclusion of such an investigation, to provide recommendations to the board," said the board in a statement on Thursday.

This as the board acknowledged the receipt of correspondences from civil society orgnaisation Corruption Watch, dated 11 March 2020. The board also revived correspondence from South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), dated 12 and 18 March 2020.

In the letters both organisations articulate allegations of corruption and victimization against Oberholzer.

"Both organisations cite the same source, an Eskom employee who has since deposed to an affidavit to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, as having raised the allegations. In the correspondence, the organisations implore the Eskom board to intervene and act to protect the whistle-blower."

The board added that many of the allegations raised in the letters have not previously been made available to the executive management and the board of Eskom.

The letters also follow the publication of recent media articles that continue to refer to some of the allegations.

"From the onset, it must be stated categorically that Eskom's executive management and the board stand firmly against corruption, victimization and abuse of power," said the board, adding that whistle-blowers are a key instrument in the fight against corruption.

Eskom has previously dealt with matters concerning the COO, and after an investigation led by an outside senior counsel, the investigation was closed following a thorough examination of the allegations, to which no substance was found.

"In light of the new allegations as articulated in the Corruption Watch and SAFTU letters, including the alleged abuse of power, the board of Eskom has taken urgent steps to address these allegations in a transparent process following Eskom's governance principles and disciplinary code," it said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.