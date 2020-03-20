Kenyan Teacher Shortlisted for Sh100 Million Global Prize

A Kenyan is in the top 50 list for the 2020 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

Ms Linah Anyango, a chemistry and biology teacher at Changamwe Secondary School in Mombasa, was selected from 12,000 nominations and applications received from more than 140 countries.

Now in its sixth year, the Sh100 million award is the largest of its kind and was won by Kenyan Peter Tabichi last year.

The prize recognises a teacher who has made outstanding contributions to the profession. It also shines the spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

MUSIC CLUB

Ms Anyango started a music club that enabled students to open up and appreciate one another's culture, thus promoting peace and reducing radicalisation. The team takes part in the annual Kenya Music Festivals.

She also started a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) girls club at the school. The club trains members on coding and web development.

"This has worked wonders. There were no girls in physics classes in 2017, but there were 22 by last year. The girls have also gained the courage to take part in Stem fairs and competitions," the organisers of the award said.

NATIONAL SCIENCE FAIR

In 2019, Changamwe Secondary School had two girls teams in the National Science Fair, with one emerging the best nationally.

She represented the country in the Eskom Fair in South Africa.

Having trained and coached more than 200 teachers on ICT infusion, technology giant Microsoft selected Ms Anyango as a Microsoft educator expert and trainer.

Mr Tabichi, a mathematics and physics teacher at Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru, said he is proud another Kenyan has been shortlisted for the award he won last year.

"Ms Anyango is doing an incredible job and I wish her all the best," Mr Tabichi told the Nation.