South Africa: Suspect Held for Kidnapping, Rape and Murder of a Toddler

press release

A 19-year-old, Pitso Motsanana, was on Thursday, 12 March 2020 arrested for kidnapping, rape and murder of a 15-month-old, Mpho Kgoroyadira.

According to information available at this stage, Mpho was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday, 1 February 2020 at about 20:00 while sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in Extension 12, Jouberton outside Klerksdorp. It is alleged that the Mpho's mother woke up and realised that there was an intruder inside the house. The intruder allegedly grabbed Mpho and fled the scene of foot. Mpho's body was ultimately discovered in an open field, hidden underneath a rock in Extension 12, Jouberton, on Friday, 14 February 2020.

Subsequent to an intensive investigation, Motsanana was arrested and made an initial court appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 March 2020. The accused was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 for a formal bail application.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and applauded the investigating officer for working tirelessly to ascertain that the perpetrator is arrested and face the full might of the law. He also thanked the community for their support and providing information that led to the arrest of the accused.