Kenya: Veteran KPL Coach Loses Battle to Cancer

20 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

Veteran football coach Henry Omino, one of Kenyan Premier League's longest serving tactician, has died.

The 71-year-old died in his home in Ng'iya, Siaya County early Friday.

According to his wife Christine Nyamonica Omino, her husband died after a long battle with Thyroid Cancer.

"He died at our home here at around 1.20am this morning," she said.

Omino managed Agro Chemical, Western Stima, Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar and most recently Kisumu All Stars in the Kenyan Premier League.

He managed KPL debutantes All Stars from August last year to January 2020.

Nicholas Ochieng, CEO of Kisumu All Stars, condoled with the family of the deceased.

Ochieng told the Nation Sport that as a team they were grateful for the experience Omino instilled in the team as they made their debut in the KPL.

"He was very calm always and loved football even when he has been ailing while coaching the team. We have truly lost a hero in Kenya and ask God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss," said Ochieng.

Former Kenya international Simon Mulama took to social media to mourn Omino.

"Woke up to this sad news that Coach Henry Omino is dead. Rip comrade super coach," Mulama posted on his Facebook page.

