Kenya: CS Kariuki Directs Water Agencies to Ensure Adequate Water Supply for Handwashing

20 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has directed Chief Executive Officers of Water Works Development agencies to work with counties to ensure functional water points in cities and towns.

Kariuki said the directive is part of measures to ensure people are able to wash their hands so as to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya has so far confirmed seven positive cases, with the focus now on ensuring zero new infections, according to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

"Install adequate handwashing points within the urban areas including cities, towns, slums and market centre," Kariuki said, in the new directive to Water agencies CEO's.

She also directed the provision of water tanks in strategic locations and points countrywide.

"To enable efficient and effective hand washing points. These points must be supervised to avoid wastage of water like taps being left running throughout even at night without control," she warned.

She also directed the mapping of high densely populated areas to ensure there are adequate water supply and points for handwashing.

Kariuki also wants the CEO's to liaise with water service providers to ensure adequate provision of water to all the residents, while guarding against water supply interruptions.

In hospitals, health centers and dispensaries, CS Kariuki directed the officials to ensure adequate water supply.

She also wants adequate water supply systems installed in rural areas where locals face a major challenge of clean water so as to promote the hand-washing culture.

