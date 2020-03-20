Kenya: Digital Motorcycle Company Launches COVID-19 Preparedness Program

20 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Motorcycle ride-hailing company Safeboda has launched a COVID-19 preparedness program aimed at equipping riders with information about the virus.

Dubbed COVID-SAFE, the program also includes training on prevention measures and strategies to keep the SafeBoda community safe.

SafeBoda Kenya Country Head John Ngari said the program is part of the cautionary measures the company is taking in keeping their riders safe, which will also ensure safety for their customers.

He also urged Kenyans to comply with government recommendations of minimizing social contact to combat the pandemic.

He further called upon commuters to use such means of transport in order to comply with government recommendation of minimizing social contact.

So far, Kenya has confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus which has put many businesses on hold. Many Kenyans will opt for on-demand delivery services to access basic necessities.

Globally, the novel virus has infected nearly 250,000 people, caused 10,049 deaths and approximately 89,000 people have recovered.

A report by Cytonn Investments reveals that most businesses expect to be disrupted in several ways, among them stock-outs and delayed deliveries due to the lockdown, reduced demand for export products and difficulty in obtaining credit from financial institutions as well as reduced ability to meet their loan interest payments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.