Kenya: Digital Motorcycle Company Launches COVID-19 Preparedness Program

Nairobi — Motorcycle ride-hailing company Safeboda has launched a COVID-19 preparedness program aimed at equipping riders with information about the virus.

Dubbed COVID-SAFE, the program also includes training on prevention measures and strategies to keep the SafeBoda community safe.

SafeBoda Kenya Country Head John Ngari said the program is part of the cautionary measures the company is taking in keeping their riders safe, which will also ensure safety for their customers.

He also urged Kenyans to comply with government recommendations of minimizing social contact to combat the pandemic.

He further called upon commuters to use such means of transport in order to comply with government recommendation of minimizing social contact.

So far, Kenya has confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus which has put many businesses on hold. Many Kenyans will opt for on-demand delivery services to access basic necessities.

Globally, the novel virus has infected nearly 250,000 people, caused 10,049 deaths and approximately 89,000 people have recovered.

A report by Cytonn Investments reveals that most businesses expect to be disrupted in several ways, among them stock-outs and delayed deliveries due to the lockdown, reduced demand for export products and difficulty in obtaining credit from financial institutions as well as reduced ability to meet their loan interest payments.