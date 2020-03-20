Kenya: Glovo Bans 'Contact Deliveries' in New Measures Aimed at Preventing Spread of Coronavirus

Nairobi — Spanish start-up, Glovo has banned contact delivery drop-offs for riders and customers will have to request that an order be dropped at a place of their choice.

Priscilla Muhiu, Head of Marketing and Growth, Africa said the move is part of new measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus as it foresees more deliveries at a time when people are practicing social distancing.

Under the new measures, all deliveries will be signatureless and customers will no longer have to sign for orders in order to minimize the transmission of the virus between users, distributors, partners, and employees.

She said that the firm will conduct temperature checks for riders and establish a 24/7 communication channel for all issues related to Covid-19

Muhiu added that the firm's legal counsel is in talks with the National Treasury to consider various proposals that will cushion businesses and individuals from the impact of Covid-19.

"We are collecting inputs on their behalf from our partners. We are also working closely with riders to better understand their needs and keep improving the operations, in these moments their role is as relevant," she said.

So far, Kenya has confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus which has put many businesses on hold. Many Kenyans will opt for on-demand delivery services to access basic necessities.

Globally, the novel virus has infected nearly 250,000 people, caused 10,049 deaths and approximately 89,000 people have recovered.