Kenya: Suspected Coronavirus Patients Test Negative

20 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Amadala

The three patients in Kakamega County suspected to have coronavirus have tested negative.

Releasing the test results done by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) on Friday, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the region is pulling out all the stops to prevent spread of the virus, which has become a global pandemic.

One of the measures is by having county staff report to work in shifts and training administration officers and village elders on how to sensitise the public to stay safe.

The county boss further announced the closure of open-air markets to minimise the spread of the disease.

And that medical personnel in levels four and five hospitals handling suspected patients will receive protective gear.

More importantly, a technical team comprising experts from the national and the county government will coordinate the campaign to fight the pandemic.

