South Africa: SARB Slashes Repo Rate By 100 Basis Points in Bold Move Sparked By Covid-19

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Crazy times call for dramatic measures and the Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has heeded this call with a 100 basis point cut to its key lending rate. Covid-19 has changed the rules of the game.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday, March 19, exceeding expectations of 50 basis points and bringing it to its lowest level since 2013. The move underlines the gravity of the unfolding economic and social crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a televised address before a mostly empty room - journalists did not attend because of the precautions being taken to contain the virus - a somber Governor Lesetja Kganyago said:

"Globally, a once-healthy economic growth outlook has been revised down sharply due to the outbreak and spread of Covid-19. This coronavirus will negatively affect global and domestic economic growth through the first half of 2020, and potentially longer, depending on steps taken to limit its spread."

"In financial markets, the sustained global bull market in equities and corporate bonds also ended dramatically last week, with extensive and deep repricing. Prices for emerging market...

