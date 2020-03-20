Ghana: COVID-19 Update - President Rallies Clergy Support to Combat Covid-19 ... Urges Them to Pray for God's Intercession Over Disease

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday held a prayer session with some eminent clergy in the country at the Jubilee House in Accra to pray for God's intercession over the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

They are Rev. Samuel Lamptey, Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah, Mrs Dorothy Danso, Bishop Dag Heward Mills, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, Most Rev. Titus Awotwi Pratt and Rev. Dr. Opoku Onyinah

Others are Most Rev. Justice Akrofi, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Most Rev. Samuel Asante Antwi, Father Andrew Campbell, Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Apostle Tei Doku, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Daniel Sylvanus Torto.

The rest are Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, Rt. Rev. Prof. J. O. Y Mantey, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo and Bishop Charles Agyinasare

They prayed for the country, victims of the disease in the country, health workers, the government, the President, and the world.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for the country, especially the Christian community to rise and pray for the nation and the world.

"These are not ordinary times, eminent clergy, and in such times, a country whose population is predominantly Christian, must seek the face of the One True God for healing and restoration.

"So, I, humbly, called you to this prayer meeting for us to join together and pray to Almighty God to protect our nation, heal this land and save us from this pandemic," President Akufo-Addo said.

Quoting James 5:14-15 from the Bible which states that "Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up", the President said it was his firm belief that the intercession prayer would help heal the nation and the world.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the coronavirus cases in Ghana had unfortunately affected nine people overnight and gave the assurance that the health workers in the country would work to manage the suspected and confirmed cases well.

He said the rapid spread of the disease across the world had called for measures to help ensure that the country was adequately prepared to combat the spread of the pandemic.

"I made my first broadcast on the matter, in this regard, on Wednesday, March 11. On Sunday, March 15, in a second broadcast, I announced a raft of enhanced measures, which included the suspension of public gatherings such as, unfortunately, church services, to confront the pandemic. Prior to announcing this decision, I informed many of you around this table, and I was encouraged by the words of support offered".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The aftermath of the announcement also saw a positive, overwhelming acceptance of the measures from all and sundry, including those I could not inform because of the exigencies of time. With the exception of that one incident, yesterday, in North Suntreso, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, these measures have been adhered to," he said.

The President expressed gratitude to the clergy for honouring his invitation to offer a prayer of intercession for the county.

"On behalf of government and the people of Ghana, I want to put on record my deep appreciation to you and the entire Christian community across the country for this gesture of solidarity. I am hopeful that the State and the Church will continually find ways to collaborate for the good of Mother Ghana and for the improved welfare of the citizenry."

" I have also to put on record my equally deep appreciation of the support offered by the Muslim clergy, led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the nation's political leaders, traditional authorities, great and small, and opinion leaders, for the measures taken by government," he said.