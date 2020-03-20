South Africa: COVID-19 - Free Money's Great, but We Need Universal Healthcare

opinion

A good place to start, given the nature of the current Covid-19 crisis, is with the healthcare system. Countries that had a strong response to the crisis -- South Korea, Japan, and China, for example -- all had strong public health infrastructure.

As the number of people infected with the Covid-19 virus continues to climb, governments are turning to measures that would have been unthinkable even a few weeks ago. One of the key measures being considered and, in some cases already implemented, is a policy that some social democrats have long been calling for -- a Universal Basic Income (UBI). More colloquially it's known as "free money".

On 17 March, the United States joined a list of countries that includes Ireland, Hong Kong, Australia, Denmark, Sweden and Norway in moving forward policies that would transfer public funds directly to people. The rationale for these measures seems pretty obvious -- most of us are impacted on in some way financially by the situation.

Hourly workers being told to stay home are often not being compensated by their employers; small businesses are still paying rent on stores in empty malls or office parks. Putting money directly in people's hands also means...