South Africa: NICD Confirms 150 Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has released their latest figures on the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa, saying that there are now 150 patients who tested positive for the virus.

The number of local transmission cases has slowed down with only one case being found where a patient had no history of international travel, according to results published by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The statistics also show that patients who tested positive for Covid-19 reported visiting countries not previously identified by the South African government as high risk, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico, the Netherlands, Thailand and Vietnam.

The number of cases increased by 34 between Wednesday, 18 March and Thursday, 19 March. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of cases had increased by 31.

The NICD further stated that they have conducted 4,832 tests, of which 4,682 were negative. There have been no deaths linked to Covid-19 in the country to date.

According to the statistics released by the NICD, there are still no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, the Free State, North West Province and the Northern Cape.

