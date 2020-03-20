South Africa: NICD Confirms 150 Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has released their latest figures on the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa, saying that there are now 150 patients who tested positive for the virus.

The number of local transmission cases has slowed down with only one case being found where a patient had no history of international travel, according to results published by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The statistics also show that patients who tested positive for Covid-19 reported visiting countries not previously identified by the South African government as high risk, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico, the Netherlands, Thailand and Vietnam.

The number of cases increased by 34 between Wednesday, 18 March and Thursday, 19 March. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of cases had increased by 31.

The NICD further stated that they have conducted 4,832 tests, of which 4,682 were negative. There have been no deaths linked to Covid-19 in the country to date.

According to the statistics released by the NICD, there are still no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, the Free State, North West Province and the Northern Cape.

Gauteng now has 76 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 22 and the Western...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.