South Africa: Human Rights and the March of History

analysis

Saturday 21 March is Human Rights Day in South Africa. Although public gatherings planned to mark the day have been cancelled because of Covid-19, it does not stop us from thinking about the issues and the importance of human rights. A new human rights project is emerging. We just do not see it yet. But we should be looking for the signs.

As South Africans celebrate Human Rights Day on 21 March and commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre we may -- unaware -- find ourselves in a transformative period. This month -- at least -- we are witnessing a March of History.

March 2020 has been the month when the world realised the potentially devastating impact of Covid-19 or the coronavirus. When the world emerges from the societal vulnerabilities, the state policy failures and successes as well as the great show of humanity that the coronavirus will have revealed, it may be that people will demand more fairness and dignity from the state they live in.

A new bond between duty-bearer and rights-holders is being struck.

Last Saturday in Spain, people emerged on their balconies late at night applauding while collectively shouting "Viva los medicos! (Long live...