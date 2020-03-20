Sudan Defence Minister - Govt Ready for New Security Arrangements

Juba — The Sudanese Minister of Defence arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, earlier this week, where he will join the peace talks session on the final security arrangements for Darfur and the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state).

"We are here today to develop new security arrangements in the interest of peace and democratic transformation in Sudan," Minister of Defence Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar told reporters upon his arrival.

He lauded the position of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance. "In a spirit of partnership and full cooperation, the SRF is determined to complete the peace process before the deadline set for April 9."

The Defence Minister explained that the negotiation sessions on security arrangements will lay down "a final detailed agreement on a permanent ceasefire, the integration of rebel fighters in the Sudanese army or other institutions and disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of militiamen. This includes detailed implementation mechanisms and time schedules".

Sudan's Higher Council for Peace held a meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Thursday. Members of the Sovereign Council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and members of the Forces for Freedom and Change attended the meeting.

In a press conference after the meeting, Chairman of the Council Dr Suleiman El Debello reported that Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi briefed them on the pending issues of the peace negotiations in Juba and the issues that need input from the Council.

The Peace Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the remaining issues on the agenda.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese government delegation and the SRF agreed on most issues of the Darfur wealth-sharing file. The South Sudanese mediation team is "already preparing the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement", to be reached before April 9.

