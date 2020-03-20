Zimbabwe: Zifa Northern Region Div One Postponed

THE ZIFA Northern Region League have complied with Government directive by postponing the start of the 2020 season.

League chairman, Martin Kweza, yesterday wrote to all clubs informing them of the decision.

President Mnangagwa announced a 60-day postponement of all sporting events in Zimbabwe, among a cocktail of measures, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The league was scheduled to begin this month but Kweza said the new kick-off dates will be announced in due course.

"In line with the Government position on the coronavirus (COVID-19), we write to inform you as follows:

1 -- Postponement of kick-off date, to a date latter to be advised.

2 -- Suspension of all football activities with immediate, to safeguard the health and safety of all stakeholders, concerned.

"Please note that this directive does not suspend any of the resolutions which were passed at our Annual General Meeting.

"Let me once again remind you that, the 18th of March 2019, remains the deadline for full payment of affiliation and subscription fees, without waiver.

"A comprehensive list of ways to protect yourself, and your members from this pandemic, can be found on the WHO website.

"Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we abide by this directive as we have always done," read part of Kweza's letter to clubs.