Zimbabwe: Postponement Buys Time for Ndiraya

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, would have spent just a week with his squad, since his return from a one-month attachment stint in Belgium, before the 2020 season got underway.

However, that has changed after the season was delayed, for at least 60 days, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ndiraya returned from Belgium three weeks ago where he got a chance to understudy gurus at such giants as Anderlecht and KV Mechelen.

But, he didn't spend time with his lads as he immediately went into camp with the Warriors who were preparing for the CHAN finals in Cameroon.

That tournament was called off, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and pushed to another date.

Ndiraya would have then spent just a week with Dynamos before plunging into the 2020 season.

"The postponement of the league has come as a blessing in disguise on our part as Dynamos," said Ndiraya.

"That is really going to give us more time together.

"It will give us more time to work on combinations. This is the time that I am going to impart some of the knowledge I acquired when I went to Belgium last month.

"It was really going to be difficult for me, just to have the team for one week, and the following week the league starts.

"So, the postponement of the league has given us quiet an opportunity to work on all that. I learnt quite a lot, in terms of methods of coaching, right from fitness, technique and tactical aspects of the game."

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer said his club, who have signed 13 new players, will be out to reclaim their lost glamour this coming season.

Dynamos are set to officially unveil their squad, and the new kit to be used in 2020, courtesy of their sponsors Remington Gold.

"I am sure we will get to the levels where we would want to be," he said.

"Be rest assured, we will compete this year. I want to tell our fans that we will be competing this year. "They should expect a very competitive outfit, different from the one we had last season."

He said he would have wanted to sign even more experienced players than he eventually got were it not for the financial muscle of their rivals.

Dynamos 2020 squad:

Goalkeepers: Simba Chinani, Taimon Mvula, and Munyaradzi Diya

Defenders: Partson Jaure (Captain), Byron Madzokere, Albert Manenji, Munyaradzi Mawadza, Ali Maliselo, Emmanuel Jalai, Tawanda Chisi, Tinotenda Muringai, Sylvester Appiah.

Midfielders: Jarrison Selemani, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tinotenda Chiunye, King Nadolo, Ngandu Mangala, Barnabas Mushunje, Juan Mutudza, Phineas Mutsetse, Godknows Murwira, Tanaka Chidhobha, Kudzanayi Dhemere.

Strikers: Albert Eonde, Takunda Mawarire, David Temwanjira.