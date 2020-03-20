Zimbabwe: Chief Shumba Speaks On Revolutionary Songs

20 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

CHIMURENGA musician, Chief Shumba, real name Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, has committed himself to follow the path of other musicians who were singing revolutionary music before the country's independence.

Chief Shumba, who recently released a theme song for the [email protected] celebrations featuring poet Nqobile Malinga and the Botswana duo of Slizer and Vee, said people should be proud of their identity.

The song was produced in four languages -- Venda, Ndebele, Shona and Kalanga -- and is currently being played on ZBCTV.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Chief Shumba said people should respect the country's history and heritage.

"We should know where we came from and how we got to have our independence," he said. "This will make it easier to promote our self-love and Ubuntuism.

"We have done a song on [email protected] where we are celebrating and tracing our history and heritage at the same time capturing the younger generation."

Chief Shumba said he decided to sing in local languages for diversification.

He said very few musicians thought about it.

Chief Shumba said the death of musicians like Andy Brown, Simon Chimbetu and Cde Chinx Chingaira left a vacuum that is proving difficult to fill, as most artistes were now focusing on other aspects and issues, leaving out the country's history.

"Music is dynamic and we all understand that," he said. "Most musicians are busy singing about other societal issues, which is fine, but none of them wants to fill the gap that was left by some of our departed comrades.

"I decided to take up the task since 2016. I started doing songs that talk about Chimurenga and our late heroes. It became worse when some of the artists travelled abroad and were given a chance to perform or speak about our liberation struggle, they were blunt.

"I managed and tried to change that perception that such songs are not politically inclined, but we all have a story to tell because we are Zimbabweans."

Chief Shumba said to date, he has recorded 365 songs and has written songs for some of the top local artists.

"I am a music writer, brand strategist and I have written music for Baba Harare, PaChihera and Gonyeti (former Jah Prayzah band member) among others," he said.

"I have done songs for the national soccer team, Cyclone Idai and stakeholders' promotional material."

Chief Shumba said he grew up listening to Pengaudzoke and Tongai Moyo, resulting in him becoming a staunch fan of the two.

The father of five grew up in Zvishavane where launched his career.

