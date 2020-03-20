Nigeria: Brace Up for Coronavirus Challenges, Customs Charges Officers

Lagos — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC), Lagos, has decorated 38 newly promoted officers with a charge to brace up for the challenge of coronavirus outbreak.

The Customs Area Controller, Elizabeth Oyama (Mrs), while decorating the officers on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mohammed Ali, disclosed that the cargo shelves have not been busy in recent times because of the impact of coronavirus.

She noted that despite this, the Customs can still make a difference with the dedication and more commitment by officers, urging them to rededicate themselves.

Daily Trust reports that the MMAC is in charge of cargo terminal of the Lagos Airport.

It generated N56.4bn in 2019.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced cargo movement at the airport, there are indications that its revenue profile might be significantly affected.

The CAC said: "It is a very challenging this year with the coronavirus. If you read newspapers and listen to news every day, that has been the major topic.

"The whole economy is suffering because of this global problem. So here within our command, we are suffering it. The shelves have not been very busy.

"So, if in your little corner, you know what you are supposed to do, at least with the little that has come into Nigeria and you failed to do it, you have failed yourselves, you failed the CG, you failed the nation."

The officers decorated included seven Assistant Inspectors of Customs (AICs) who were promoted to Inspectors of Customs (ICs); 27 Customs Assistant Inspectors (CAIs) promoted to AIC and two CAI.