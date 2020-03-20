Nigeria: Brace Up for Coronavirus Challenges, Customs Charges Officers

19 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC), Lagos, has decorated 38 newly promoted officers with a charge to brace up for the challenge of coronavirus outbreak.

The Customs Area Controller, Elizabeth Oyama (Mrs), while decorating the officers on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mohammed Ali, disclosed that the cargo shelves have not been busy in recent times because of the impact of coronavirus.

She noted that despite this, the Customs can still make a difference with the dedication and more commitment by officers, urging them to rededicate themselves.

Daily Trust reports that the MMAC is in charge of cargo terminal of the Lagos Airport.

It generated N56.4bn in 2019.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced cargo movement at the airport, there are indications that its revenue profile might be significantly affected.

The CAC said: "It is a very challenging this year with the coronavirus. If you read newspapers and listen to news every day, that has been the major topic.

"The whole economy is suffering because of this global problem. So here within our command, we are suffering it. The shelves have not been very busy.

"So, if in your little corner, you know what you are supposed to do, at least with the little that has come into Nigeria and you failed to do it, you have failed yourselves, you failed the CG, you failed the nation."

The officers decorated included seven Assistant Inspectors of Customs (AICs) who were promoted to Inspectors of Customs (ICs); 27 Customs Assistant Inspectors (CAIs) promoted to AIC and two CAI.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.