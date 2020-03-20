Mozambique: Airlines Stop Flying to Maputo

Maputo — The worldwide crisis in air transport, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has hit Mozambique, with at least four airlines suspending or reducing their flights to and from Maputo.

South African Airlines (SAA) has announced a gradual reduction in its Johannesburg-Maputo flights. By next Wednesday, 25 March, 12 SAA flights on this route will be cancelled. As from that date there will be no SAA flights to Maputo until at least 31 March.

SAA has announced that by the end of the month it will have cancelled 162 flights on all its routes, 124 of them in Africa.

The Angolan national airline, TAAG, has suspended its Luanda-Maputo route. This is part of a general closure of Angolan airspace. From zero hours on Friday, most commercial and private flights between Angola and the rest of the world have been suspended for 15 days. The suspension can be renewed, depending on the development of the pandemic.

Exempted from this suspension are cargo flights, flights that are indispensable for humanitarian aid, and flights that are "in the service of Angola's foreign policy". Angola has taken these drastic measures, even though not a single case of Covid-19 has been detected on Angolan soil.

The Portuguese airline, TAP, has announced the suspension of its Lisbon-Maputo flights as from next Monday. TAP says the suspension will last until 19 April.

Qatar airways has also suspended flights on the Maputo-Doha route, and the last Qatar Airways flight, while the suspension lasts, left Maputo on Thursday.

Despite the crisis which Covid-19 has provoked in the tourism industry, Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario swore into office on Thursday Geremias Manusse as the General Director of the National Tourism Institute (INATUR).

He urged Manusse to seek "creative and pro-active solutions" to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The new General Director should involve all the workers of INATUR in "promoting the development of tourism in all its dimensions". Tourism is one of the key areas on which the government has placed its hopes for economic growth and job creation. But Covid-19 has dealt a heavy blow to tourism across the globe.

Nonetheless, Rosario believed there are initiatives that can be taken such as opening "hotel schools" which can train workers in providing good quality services to tourists. He urged tourist operators to capitalise on public-private partnerships, and to promote the tourist image of Mozambique abroad to attract more investment.

With the decline in international arrivals, Rosario stressed the need to exploit the potential of domestic tourism, and suggested the introduction of promotional tourism packages.

The Prime Minister insisted on the implementation of the Strategic Plan for the Development of Tourism, covering the period 2016-2025, the main objective of which is to make Mozambique the most vibrant and dynamic tourist destination in Africa.

This assumes that Covid-19 will be defeated in the fairly near future, and that the current travel restrictions will then be relaxed.