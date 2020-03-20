Mozambique: Container of Stolen Octopus Recovered

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have seized a container of almost 20 tonnes of frozen octopus that had been stolen from the company Mariscos do Indico, and was about to be exported used forged documentation.

According to Friday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique", the container was seized at the fishing port of Angoche in the northern province of Nampula.

A Chinese company and a Portuguese businessman, both based in Angoche, but who have not yet been named, were involved in the attempted fraudulent export.

With information from several sources, particularly Mariscos do Indico itself, the police and the customs authority swooped on Monday, and prevented the container from being loaded onto a waiting vessel. The octopus is valued at more than 70,000 euros (about 76,000 USA dollars).

The managers of Mariscos do Indico obtained the details of the container including its seal number, and the name of the ship on which it was to be exported, and they passed this information on to the police.

The company processes fish and shellfish, and has benefitted from investment made by the development finance body GAPI, with the priority goal of creating a market for the production of hundreds of artisanal fisherman in the Angoche region.

The Portuguese businessman involved in the theft was, until a few months ago a manager of Mariscos do Indico. But GAPI, which is the majority shareholder, sacked him after an audit of the company's accounts.

The new Minister of Fisheries, Augusta Maita, visited Angoche two weeks ago, looking into the problems faced by artisanal fishermen, She visited Mariscos do Indico, where the chairman of its board of directors, Joao Maunze, told her that the GAPI investment of about a million euros had been crucial in rescuing a near bankrupt company owned by the same Portuguese businessman now accused of theft, and keeping its workers employed.

Mariscos do Indico was set up as a new company, without a bad name with the banks. A project was implemented to modernize the processing room, so that the products of the artisanal fishermen could have the quality demanded by the European market and by the food supply systems used by the mega-projects under way in northern Mozambique.

"Today, Angoche has a seafood processing room that is accredited to export to Europe. This is of great value for this community", Maunze told Maita. "But we have locally some competitors who do not respect the most basic norms for ethical business".

"They obtain licences through corruption, they steal the products of those who work seriously. They use legalistic tricks to try to appropriate the assets that are indispensible for developing the local industry", he accused. "There is a big mafia in the fisheries sector, and the justice system seems to have difficulty protecting what is fair. Let's see who will win. Let's see on whose side the justice system will be."