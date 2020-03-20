Mozambique: Former Minister Appointed to Defence and Security Council

20 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has appointed former security minister Mariano Matsinha, to the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS), the body that advises the President on defence matters.

Matsinha is a veteran of Mozambique's independence war and holds the rank of major-general (retired) in the armed forces. In the governments of the county's first president, Samora Machel, he held the posts of Interior Minister, Security Minister and governor of the northern province of Niassa.

He was also a core leader of the ruling Frelimo Party, and sat for many years on the Party's Political Commission.

Nyusi also reappointed another veteran, Lt-Gen (retired) Joaquim Munhepe, to the CNDS. Among the posts which Munhepe held in the 1970s and 80s were deputy political commissar of the armed forces, presiding judge of the Revolutionary Military Tribunal, and director of staff and training in the Defence Ministry with the status of Sectary of State.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.