Mozambique: Former Minister Appointed to Defence and Security Council

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has appointed former security minister Mariano Matsinha, to the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS), the body that advises the President on defence matters.

Matsinha is a veteran of Mozambique's independence war and holds the rank of major-general (retired) in the armed forces. In the governments of the county's first president, Samora Machel, he held the posts of Interior Minister, Security Minister and governor of the northern province of Niassa.

He was also a core leader of the ruling Frelimo Party, and sat for many years on the Party's Political Commission.

Nyusi also reappointed another veteran, Lt-Gen (retired) Joaquim Munhepe, to the CNDS. Among the posts which Munhepe held in the 1970s and 80s were deputy political commissar of the armed forces, presiding judge of the Revolutionary Military Tribunal, and director of staff and training in the Defence Ministry with the status of Sectary of State.