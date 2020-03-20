Ghana: Golf - Clubs Urged to Defer Tournaments

The Ghana Golf Association (GGA) has asked all golf clubs to postpone their upcoming tournaments with immediate effect.

This, according to a letter signed by the President of GGA, Mr Mike O. Aggrey, to all Club Captains, was in pursuant to President Nana Akufo Addo's directive that all public events should be halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Corona virus).

"The GGA would like to urge all clubs to adhere to the President's directives regarding public gatherings. In the light of that, all clubs are advised to postpone upcoming tournaments until further notice," it stated.

Consequently, all events announced by the GGA recently including the Ghana Juniors Open and the 3rd Head of State Invitational Tournament have been suspended, pending further developments.

In view of that, the Captain One Golf Society has taken the lead to suspend its Monthly Medals and other tournaments of the year.

According to the President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, the move was aimed at keeping golfers safe as they look forward to better days ahead after the Corona virus leaves the system.

"Golfers and their families should adhere to the basic hygienic practices in order to be safe from the virus," he added.

Following the with immediate effect, President's directive, the Ghana Football Association, the Ghana Boxing Authority Ghana Athletics Association as well as the National Sports Authority, have all suspended their activities with other associations expected to do same.